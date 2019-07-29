TV tonight It’s getting down to crunch time on “So You Think You Can Dance” as the Top 10 women take the stage, each partnered with an All-Star guy for a choreographed duet, outside their own dance style. 8 p.m., Fox
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I’m not sure whether to laugh or cry about the latest fashion trend: the return of the fanny pack. That’s right, the ‘80s have returned with a vengeance. I never found them particularly attractive, though I do love a good pack rotated from fanny to a belly position when I’m walking my dog. Would I wear one to a nice dinner? Highly unlikely. Maybe if it were encrusted with jewels. But probably not. I’ll let you know if banana clips ever reappear on the scene.