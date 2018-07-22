Royal Gorge
Dougal Brownie, Gazette File Photo
For adrenaline, adventure and balance, I rode Royal Gorge whitewater on the Arkansas River with Lost Paddle Rafting. Five of us in the raft paddled our way through Class III and IV rapids. Canyon walls rose 1,200 feet beside us, with one section only 26 feet wide. No one fell out, and we didn’t flip the raft — though we had a close call. By the end, we felt victorious.

lostpaddlerafting.com.

