For adrenaline, adventure and balance, I rode Royal Gorge whitewater on the Arkansas River with Lost Paddle Rafting. Five of us in the raft paddled our way through Class III and IV rapids. Canyon walls rose 1,200 feet beside us, with one section only 26 feet wide. No one fell out, and we didn’t flip the raft — though we had a close call. By the end, we felt victorious.
Pikes Pick: Rolling through Royal Gorge on Arkansas River
- By: Miranda Martinez
- Updated
- Comments
Miranda Martinez
Features
Features Reporter
Get email notifications on Miranda Martinez daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Miranda Martinez posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
More information
Most Read
-
Police search for man suspected of fleeing after causing fatal wrong-way crash in east Colorado Springs
-
El Paso County sheriff's deputy wounded exchanging fire with suspect in marijuana-related killing; 2 left dead
-
Colorado's black market marijuana: If data is correct, authorities wrongly blaming cartels
-
40 years on the firelines and a terror-filled day recalled by former Colorado Springs battalion chief
-
Sunday's traffic: Northbound I-25 closed south of Colorado Springs after wrong-way crash