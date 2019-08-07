Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.