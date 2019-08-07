TV Tonight In the season finale of “Grown-ish,” the gang’s sophomore year comes to an end. As it does, bottled-up emotions start to unravel, causing rifts in friendships, relationships and some interesting reconciliations. (9 p.m., Freeform).
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Who doesn’t love dropping into a bar and discovering a new favorite band? I imagine that’ll be the case for people who drop into Denver’s Larimer Lounge on Aug. 16. The Michigan Rattlers are set to take the stage that Friday night, sure to attract unsuspecting nightcrawlers in the city’s artsy, brewery-packed RiNO district. Young crowds are known to pay $15 or $20 for entry behind the curtain, finding themselves in a standing-room-only concert hall. It’s a perfect spot for the up-and-coming Rattlers and their brand of folk-rock.