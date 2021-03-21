Maybe you saw Jazmine Sullivan perform the national anthem with Eric Church at the Super Bowl. Consider that stunning performance another reason to give her music a listen. Check out Sullivan’s most recent album “Heaux Tales.” — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Hedy
Pikes Pick: Rising music star deserves a spot on your playlist
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
