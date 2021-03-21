Jazmine Sullivan

In this Jan. 11, 2016 photo, singer Jazmine Sullivan poses for a portrait in Philadelphia. Sullivan was nominated for three Grammy Awards, for Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song for “Let It Burn”, and one for her album Reality Show. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)

 Michael Zorn

Maybe you saw Jazmine Sullivan perform the national anthem with Eric Church at the Super Bowl. Consider that stunning performance another reason to give her music a listen. Check out Sullivan’s most recent album “Heaux Tales.” — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

