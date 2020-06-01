I’m glued to “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup,” John Carreyrou’s nonfiction book about Elizabeth Holmes, the young woman who fooled many into investing millions of dollars in Theranos, her Silicon Valley startupShe dreamed up the idea of a machine that could get quick and accurate blood test results with only a few drops of blood from a finger prick. Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Carreyrou, who worked for the Wall Street Journal until last year, was the first to shine a light on Holmes’ shenanigans in WSJ articles. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Rise, fall of Silicon Valley wunderkind in 'Bad Blood'
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
