Classic osso buco Milanese.

Classic osso buco Milanese is a rich Italian stew from Milan in Lombardy, which translates to “bone with a hole” because the veal shank bones have a large hole full of buttery marrow that gives the dish a rich flavor. Franco Pisani nails the recipe at his Ristorante Di Sopra. He serves it on a generous portion of creamy Parmesan polenta. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

