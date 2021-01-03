Classic osso buco Milanese is a rich Italian stew from Milan in Lombardy, which translates to “bone with a hole” because the veal shank bones have a large hole full of buttery marrow that gives the dish a rich flavor. Franco Pisani nails the recipe at his Ristorante Di Sopra. He serves it on a generous portion of creamy Parmesan polenta. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Rich Italian stew served at Colorado Springs restaurant
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
