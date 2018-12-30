TV tonight
“The Orville” returns for more kooky adventures in space. During Season 2, Ed and Kelly’s relationship takes a new turn, while the ship’s crew meets never-before-seen aliens and makes first contact with a new civilization. 6 p.m., Fox
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Tired of Spider-Man movies? Reawaken with “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” It’s fresh, unlike any installment so far, an animated feast for the eyes, a color-splashed comic book come to life. And before you judge it as something reserved for fanboys, consider those high-brow critics calling it the best movie yet about the friendly neighborhood web-slinger. This version has more than one. Peter Parker joins other spider-men, -lady and -pig in fighting a threat to all of their dimensions.