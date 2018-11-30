TV tonight
Inspired by a children’s book by Frank McCourt, “Angela’s Christmas” is an animated tale that follows a little Irish girl who causes a bit of a commotion when she attends church and hatches a plan to help baby Jesus stay warm. Netflix
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Pretend you’re in Europe (without the plane ticket or travel hassle) at the Colorado Farm and Art Market Winter Farmers Market at The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 8. The outdoor market features local homemade crafts and goods by Colorado artisans and farmers. You’ll stay warm with Gluhwein (mulled wine), pork green chile and other Margarita favorites for purchase on the patio. There will be live music and ice carvings.