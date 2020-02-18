TV Tonight
The latest installment of “Frontline” — “Amazon Empire: The Rise and Reign of Jeff Bezos” — examines the global impact of the vast empire built by the richest man in the world. Is there a dark side to the company’s rapid growth? And should we admire it or fear it? 9 p.m., PBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Since 2014’s “Southeastern” — you can’t convince me there was a better folk album in the decade — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have been on a tear, releasing new music in 2015 and in 2017 with “The Nashville Sound.” You can imagine my anticipation now after two years. Last week the band announced “Reunions,” set to land May 15. The announcement came with a rollicking single, “Be Afraid,” which I can see myself singing along to come Aug. 2, when Isbell and Co. are due at Red Rocks.