TV tonight

Movie buffs, rejoice. Turner Classic Movies’ “31 Days of Oscar” event begins. It’s a massive, monthlong film fest stuffed with prize-winning productions and designed to get you primed for the Academy Awards. 6 p.m., TCM; check listings for specific titles

Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service

Sure enough, he’s a bank robber and a regular prison escapee, and that’s been his modus operandi for decades. But he’s always a dapper gentleman. “The Old Man With a Gun” is a fascinatingly warm, mostly true movie with a wears-his-wrinkles-well Robert Redford as Forrest Tucker, who bedeviled law enforcement across the country. You find yourself smiling and cheering him on from one bank heist to the next.

Tags

Journalist

Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer

Load comments