TV tonight
Movie buffs, rejoice. Turner Classic Movies’ “31 Days of Oscar” event begins. It’s a massive, monthlong film fest stuffed with prize-winning productions and designed to get you primed for the Academy Awards. 6 p.m., TCM; check listings for specific titles
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Sure enough, he’s a bank robber and a regular prison escapee, and that’s been his modus operandi for decades. But he’s always a dapper gentleman. “The Old Man With a Gun” is a fascinatingly warm, mostly true movie with a wears-his-wrinkles-well Robert Redford as Forrest Tucker, who bedeviled law enforcement across the country. You find yourself smiling and cheering him on from one bank heist to the next.