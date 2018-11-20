TV tonight
In the wake of the deadly anti-Semitic attack at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, “Frontline” airs “Documenting Hate: New American Nazis.” The program investigates violent white supremacists, including a neo-Nazi group that has actively recruited inside the U.S. military. 8 p.m., PBS
Vail Snow Days welcomes the ski season with a four-day celebration starting Dec. 13 featuring stellar music headliners. Better yet, they’re free. Yes, you can see Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Shakey Graves for free. The Denver-based Rateliff and his band take the Ford Park stage at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Same place and time the next night for Shakey Graves, another folk hero who, like Rateliff, is more accustomed to selling out Red Rocks Amphitheater.