Britain Royals
Caption +

Meghan Markle smiles during a visit with Britain's Prince Harry to the Reprezent 107.3 FM radio station in Brixton, south London, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. The royal couple visited Tuesday to see the station's work supporting young people through creative training in radio and broadcasting, and to learn more about their model of using music, radio and media for social impact. (AP Photo/ Dominic Lipinski, Pool)

 Dominic Lipinski
Show MoreShow Less

Everybody’s favorite Duchess of Sussex knows what’s afoot. Meghan Markle is a big fan of Rothy’s pointed toe flats, as evidenced by all the paparazzi shots. Looks like she’s got herself either a pair of maritime navy or solid black kicks, perfect for all the strutting around she and Prince Harry do these days. These flats don’t come cheap ($145), but the price might not sting as badly when you hear they’re made from recycled water bottles headed for the landfill; rothys.com.

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags

A&E and features reporter

Load comments