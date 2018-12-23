Everybody’s favorite Duchess of Sussex knows what’s afoot. Meghan Markle is a big fan of Rothy’s pointed toe flats, as evidenced by all the paparazzi shots. Looks like she’s got herself either a pair of maritime navy or solid black kicks, perfect for all the strutting around she and Prince Harry do these days. These flats don’t come cheap ($145), but the price might not sting as badly when you hear they’re made from recycled water bottles headed for the landfill; rothys.com.
Pikes Pick: Recycled shoes good enough for royalty
- By: Jennifer Mulson
