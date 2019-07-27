TV tonight
Oscar and Emmy winner Viola Davis leads the cast of “Widows.” The 2018 heist film follows four Chicago women who try to steal $5 million from the home of a local politician in order to pay a crime boss for debts incurred by their late husbands. 6 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
