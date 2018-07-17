Women with chronic illnesses and disabilities finally are in a lingerie campaign. American Eagle’s #AerieREAL campaign has been promoting diverse, unretouched models in its advertising since 2014. This week, it released lingerie photos that featured models posing with their wheelchair, arm crutches, Type 1 diabetes, vitiligo, ostomy and more. This campaign is paving the way for a more inclusive, self-loving generation of women. Check out the campaign at ae.com or @aerie on Twitter for some real representation celebration.
Haley Witt, The Gazette
TV TONIGHT Break out the peanuts and Cracker Jacks. The 2018 MLB All-Star Game showcases baseball’s finest at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Joe Buck and John Smoltz call the action. 6 p.m., Fox; 8 p.m.
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service