TV tonight
Break out the sequins. Mary Lou Retton, Nancy McKeon and several people we’ve never heard of are ready to rumba as Season 27 of “Dancing With the Stars” gets underway. 7 p.m., ABC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
After hearing many fans of Recreational Equipment rave about members-only REI garage sales, I had to investigate. I signed up for a lifetime REI membership and dragged myself out of bed for an early morning of rummaging. I arrived early, but the event was packed with eager shoppers picking up items that were up to 70 percent off. Most were customer returns, still practically new. I copped my first pair of Chaco sandals at 60 percent off. For the next sale, I’ll definitely be up even earlier and preparing my wallet for the crazy good deals. Rei.com