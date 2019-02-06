TV tonight

When Season 3 of "Ransom" begins, Eric and the Crisis Resolution team are brought in to negotiate a blood money payoff after a man is murdered and his wife is threatened to be next. 7 p.m., CBS

Critics very fairly say a Supreme Court justice should stay out of the spotlight. They're likely not too keen on "RBG," a look into Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s everyday life, her remarkable past and controversial present. But the Academy Award-nominated documentary should inspire all. Agree or disagree with her, Ginsburg's is a life worth celebrating, the story of an underdog who made big changes for society and, at 85, continues to fight. Streaming on Hulu and available to rent on Amazon Prime.

