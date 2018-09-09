If you’re a video-game fan, you’re happy when September rolls around and the summer drought ends. This month brings several great games. While I look forward to “Marvel’s Spider-Man,” “NHL 19” and “FIFA 19, the game I’m most anticipating is “Shadow of the Tomb Raider.” In this one, players again take on the role of Lara Croft to solve puzzles, fight enemies and, of course, raid tombs.
Pikes Pick: Raid tombs, solve puzzles with great new game
- By: Terry Terrones
Updated
Comments
Terry Terrones
Terry is a journalist and social media manager for The Gazette. He's a graduate of the University of Denver, loves the Denver Broncos, and is a member of the Television Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association.
