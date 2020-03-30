Who’d have thought we’d have something called Quarantine Chat?In these isolated days, though,you might be feeling a strong desire to connect.That’s what humans do, after all. Go to quarantinechat.com, sign up and you’ll be subscribed to periodic calls that will appear as “QuarantineChat” on your caller ID where you’ll be matched with a random person for whatever you want to discuss. Who knows who you’ll meet or where they’re from. Could be the best thing to come out of this. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Quarantine Chat
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
