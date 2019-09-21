TV Tonight OK, so they don’ t get the big headlines and magazine covers, but winners of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards deserve some of your love, too. Television’s behind-the-scenes wizards are honored in Los Angeles. 9 p.m., FXX
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
There are some days I daydream about getting a flip phone and embarking on a life of freedom. Until that day arrives (which is probably never), perhaps the Forest app will inspire me to quarantine my smartphone. Essentially, the less time you’re on your phone, the more your forest of “cute, little trees,” as the app defines them, will grow. And who wants to see a tree, even an imaginary one, wither in front of you? The longer you go without checking your phone, the more trees you’ll grow. You earn coins for each one, and when a certain number of coins has been attained, Trees for the Future, a real-life, tree-planting organization, will plant one tree. The app is $1.99 and available through the App Store and Google Play.