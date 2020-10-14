Pumpkin beer

Denver Beer Co.'s "Hey! Pumpkin!" harvest ale is available at Colorado Springs stores. 

Fall is in the air, which means it's time for flannel shirts, scary movies and, yes, pumpkin beer. My current go-to is Denver Beer Co.'s harvest ale called "Hey! Pumpkin." Also check out pumpkin brews at Jak's Brewing Co. in Falcon and Goat Patch Brewing Co. in Colorado Springs. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette 

