Fall is in the air, which means it's time for flannel shirts, scary movies and, yes, pumpkin beer. My current go-to is Denver Beer Co.'s harvest ale called "Hey! Pumpkin." Also check out pumpkin brews at Jak's Brewing Co. in Falcon and Goat Patch Brewing Co. in Colorado Springs. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Pumpkin beer options flowing in Colorado Springs
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
