TV tonight Brace yourself for “RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular.” The special has eight fan favorite female impersonators from past seasons of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” competing in holiday-themed challenges. 6 p.m., VH1
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Netflix has hit another home run with “Private Life.” After “Mudbound” and “The Meyerowitz Stories” — two originals by the streaming service that garnered high praise last year — comes a simple yet complex drama. A couple in their 40s (Paul Giamatti and Kathryn Hahn) struggle to start a family. They hold out hope for adoption while also trying everything a doctor can do. As they look for an egg donor, an angsty niece moves in.