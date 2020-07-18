No spectators at this year’s Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb because of COVID-19, but official photographer Larry Chen is selling spectacular signed prints from past races at etsy.com/shop/larrychenphoto. — Linda Navarro
Pikes Pick: Prints on sale from Pikes Peak International Hill Club official photographer
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
