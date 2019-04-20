TV tonight
“I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story” is a film that recalls the real-life journey of an African-American girl (Angela Fairley) who navigated more than 30 foster homes and psychiatric facilities before age 18. 6 p.m., Lifetime
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
“There’s no better place to see the stars,” goes the Red Rocks Amphitheatre slogan. Come July 28, there will be no better place to see a legend. John Prine, at 72, is still kicking, telling jokes between tunes both funny and sad. The oldies haven’t gotten old (“Hello In There,” “Sam Stone”) and the newbies from 2018’s “The Tree of Forgiveness” join the unforgettable lexicon. Sure to make this Red Rocks appearance even better? The Colorado Symphony is joining.