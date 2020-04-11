Sometimes just stop for calm and peaceful. "The gardens of the soul" is one of those beautifully restful groups on Facebook. As simple as "sunset over blooming fields," a "beautiful world" and pretty spring flowers. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Pretty flowers, pretty colors, pretty pictures online
Tags
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
A look back in Colorado Springs | 'Gunsmoke' actor Ken 'Festus' Curtis part of Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo history
-
'Space Force,' a comedy set in Colorado, coming to Netflix
-
5 delicious Easter brunch (on the go) options in Colorado Springs
-
At 8 months pregnant, Colorado Springs mom is anchoring the news from home. It's all 'overwhelming'
-
Kimball's Peak Three Theater starts virtual movie screenings