TV Tonight
Premiering on what would have been his 67th birthday, “I Am Patrick Swayze” is a loving profile of the “Dirty Dancing” and “Ghost” star. The film showcases his life and career through untold stories, interviews with family members and friends, and home movies. 10 p.m., Paramount Network
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
