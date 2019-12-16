TV Tonight
Ready for some sibling revelry? “Holiday with the Houghs” is a special that has brother and sister duo Derek and Julianne Hough welcoming celebrity guests and busting some moves in festive song-and-dance performances. 9 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I love those traditional holiday hymns and songs. But For King & Country has turned an old favorite into something even more special in a modern “Pa rum pum pum-pum” way. Their “Little Drummer Boy” is awesome, as experienced by thousands watching TV’s recent “CMA Country Christmas” and immediately sharing it with friends and family. The powerful percussion will grab your holiday heart. Catch it on YouTube: tinyurl.com/v3blzq8