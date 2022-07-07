Good Eye

Good Eye started as a pop-up shop and has since found a permanent home in downtown Colorado Springs. 

 Contributed photo

Good Eye initially opened in downtown Colorado Springs as a pop-up shop in late 2021. The clothing shop, a mix of vintage and handcrafted items, has found a permanent home on Tejon Street and is full of unique finds.  — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette 

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest

Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments