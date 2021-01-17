We’ve likely all felt afraid to ask a dumb question. On her podcast, “Uneducated,” Cammie Scott does the asking for us. Scott talks to a unique roster of guests about things they can teach us, such as how to find self-esteem or how to date during a pandemic. It’s a great mix of informative and fun listening. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Podcast 'Uneducated' serves of informative lessons in a fun way
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Event Listings
- BY CARLOTTA OLSON The Gazette
- Updated
- Comments
Looking for livestreamed music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
- By Carlotta Olson carlotta.olson@gazette.com
-
- Comments
Looking for livestreamed music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
- BY CARLOTTA OLSON The Gazette
-
- Comments
Looking for live music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
- BY CARLOTTA OLSON The Gazette
- Updated
- Comments
Looking for live music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
- By Carlotta Olson carlotta.olson@gazette.com
- Updated
- Comments
Looking for live music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
- By Carlotta Olson carlotta.olson@gazette.com
- Updated
- Comments
Looking for live music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
Pikes Picks
Most Read
-
New downtown Colorado Springs gallery features taxidermy works
-
Joe Kenda on his new series, the pandemic and why criminals are morons | Q&A
-
Here's a look at Red Rocks Amphitheatre's current 2021 concert schedule
-
Colorado Springs dining room with a view heats up patio dining with comfort food
-
Manitou Springs' band on a mission to play music 'anywhere the wind takes us'