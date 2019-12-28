TV Tonight
“The Faces of Family Separation” is a documentary that examines the challenges facing migrant families split apart by the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy. It promises an immersive look at the hotly debated issue through the eyes of those affected the most — the fathers, mothers, sons and daughters separated and unaware when they’ll see their family members again. 9 p.m., CBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
It’s one thing to devour Jen Hatmaker’s New York Times bestselling books, such as “Of Mess and Moxie.” It’s a welcome and weekly bonus to hear Hatmaker’s voice on her podcast, “For the Love.” Since 2017, she has talked to everyone from Brene Brown and Martina McBride to the “Chewbacca Mom” and Kathie Lee Gifford. Each interview is super conversational and funny and sounds like Hatmaker is talking to a BFF. You’ll also for sure end up learning and thinking about a thing or two. The current series, called “For the Love of Finishing Strong,” is about persevering through the end of 2019 and the decade.