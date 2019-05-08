TV tonight
After being canceled by Fox, “Lucifer” finds new life. The 10-episode fourth season picks up about a month after May’s cliffhanger, in which Lucifer (Tom Ellis) finally revealed his demonic side to Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German). Netflix
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
A shoutout to the well-made bloody marys at Snooze an AM Eatery. During a recent brunch at the new Colorado Springs location (7587 N. Academy Blvd.), I opted for the Bangkok Bloody — one of four versions of the tomato-y breakfast cocktail. It was nice and spicy, with vodka, Sriracha sauce, lime, fresh cilantro and basil leaves, a dash of fish sauce and the house bloody mix. Garnished with pickled cauliflower, mini-pepper, green olive and pickle, this could be a breakfast in itself. Served in a pint glass rimmed in salt. $7.50.