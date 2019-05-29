TV tonight
“The InBetween” is a drama series starring Harriet Dyer as a woman who has a strange ability to see events that have occurred in the past or that will happen. This being a TV show, she, of course, helps cops solve crimes. 9 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
October might seem a long way out to buy tickets, but you’ll be glad you did when “Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature” lands at Denver Art Museum. The folks there say this is the largest showing of the painter’s work in more than two decades. Not only that, Denver is also the only U.S. stop for the show. You can start buying tickets at 10 a.m. June 25. The exhibit runs Oct. 21 through Feb. 2, 2020. Call 720-913-0130 or go online to denverartmuseum.org.