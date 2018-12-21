TV tonight
The “A Home for the Holidays” event celebrates its 20th anniversary with more inspirational stories about Americans who have adopted children from foster care. LL Cool J is our host, and Gwen Stefani, Train and Lukas Graham all perform. 7 p.m., CBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Happy reading, little ones. Every Colorado 4-year-old can help choose the favorite book to be given to all kiddos their age in the state. Watch videos of the three finalists and then pick your favorite. Copies of the winning book, in English or Spanish, will be given to every little reader, all 75,000 of you, at Colorado libraries in April. Vote for “Penguinaut!” by Marcie Colleen, “Pig the Pug” by Aaron Blabey or “Penguins Love Colors” by Sarah Aspinall. Last year’s favorite was “Groovy Joe: Dance Party Countdown.” See the videos and vote at: onebookcolorado.org