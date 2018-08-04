TV TONIGHT
Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell earned Oscars for their stellar performances in 2017’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” It’s a dark comedy-drama about a grieving mother who stirs up trouble when she rents a series of billboards to call attention to her daughter’s unsolved murder. 6 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Bike sharing in Colorado Springs? It exists! You might have noticed a stand of purple bikes around town, mostly downtown. These bicycles are part of ParkRide, the city’s first bike share, which launched in June. Prices for using a bike start at $2, and all you need is an app to get started. There are 28 PikeRide hubs around town, and I’m hoping many more are added. It’s a pretty cool option to have in our city.