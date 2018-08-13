It’s back-to-school season, and nothing excites this college student more than new school supplies. I’m especially zealous about high-quality planners. Call me crazy, but picking out my planner each year feels like Christmas. Last year, I hit the jackpot when I found, swoon, the Passion Planner, my holy grail. It’s a weekly appointment planner, equipped with a passion road map, goal-setting tools, inspirational quotes and prompts for positive reflection. For every Passion Planner purchased, one is donated to an organization, school or individual. Passionplanner.com
Pikes Pick: Passion Planner a pupil's pleasure
- By: Haley Witt
- Updated
- Comments
Haley Witt
Changes are blowing in with the fall semester for the Pikes Peak region's 17 public school districts.
