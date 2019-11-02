TV Tonight
We can’t stop the deluge of way-too-early, Christmas-themed TV movies, so we’ll just relax and try to go with it. Tonight’s offerings include “Merry and Bright,” which should give us all the “feels.” Jodie Sweetin and Andrew Walker star. 7 p.m., Hallmark.
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
This is for all the Gen. William Jackson Palmer and Glen Eyrie fans. Rocky Mountain PBS’ original history series “Colorado Experience” will explore Jackson’s English Tudor-style castle in an upcoming episode. The episode airs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. For those who can’t wait, you can view it earlier during a free screening party at the castle, 2830 N. 30th St. It’s 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and includes snacks, music and a panel discussion. RSVP for your spot: rmpbs.org/coloradoexperience/events.