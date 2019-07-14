TV tonight
Chris Harris returns for another season of “Top Gear,” along with two new co-hosts — Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness. The opener has the trio heading to Ethiopia, where they drive to the Danakil Depression, the hottest place on the planet. 6 p.m., BBC America
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
For a while now, regulars of Goat Patch Brewing Co. have been taking advantage of the fresh bites next door. Smørbrød’s eclectic spreads of meats and cheeses have been especially great for groups. Now comes a menu built specifically for beer sippers. Keep it light with pretzels and stout-infused mustard ($5) or heavier with a red ale-soaked brat ($5.50). How about a roast beef melt ($10) or hop pork sandwich ($9)? The flavor tour continues at the eatery-packed Lincoln Center, 2727 N. Cascade Ave.