TV tonight
In the creepy series “Chambers,” a heart transplant patient is haunted by eerie visions and sinister impulses. So she becomes desperate to dig up the truth behind her donor’s mysterious death. The cast includes Sivan Alyra Rose, Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn. Netflix
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Calling all nature photographers. The Colorado Springs parks department seeks your skills. Your reward? The chance to be in our marvelous landscapes, of course. Oh, and to win $250 cash. The Photo Expedition requires shots from our beloved open spaces and mountains as well as community parks and centers. You’ve got until Oct. 31 to compile your batch. For details and registration, go to coloradosprings.gov/photoexpedition