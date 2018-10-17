TV tonight
Need some color in your life? “Autumnwatch New England” is a three-night programming event that introduces viewers to cultural traditions, historical sites, local wildlife and the beautiful fall foliage of the region. 7 p.m., PBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I can’t lie. I’m an Oprah Winfrey fan. I read her magazine every month and listen to her podcast, “Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations,” on the regular. Her guest list is stacked with names such as Maria Shriver, Amy Schumer, Tom Brady, Reese Witherspoon, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Stephen Colbert. And she has folks you didn’t know but feel compelled to research after hearing them speak. I love that the conversations dive deep without a lot of small talk. She always asks her guests some of the same questions toward the end of the dialogue: “What is God?” “What is the difference between religion and spirituality?” “What is the lesson it has taken you the longest to learn?” I can’t get enough of that stuff. Maybe you can’t either. Available through iTunes and podcast apps for iOS and android.