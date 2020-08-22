When my favorite music lover texts to “check out Ondara,” it’s a special evening of listening. Faves by the Kenyan singer-songwriter: “Saying Goodbye,” ““Torch Song” and “Isolation Depression.” — Linda Navarro
Pikes Pick: Ondara is a great music find
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
