TV tonight
The “Masterpiece Mystery!” series “Endeavour” returns for its sixth season. In the opener, the murder of a schoolgirl brings our title character back to Oxford, where he refuses to accept that the main suspect is guilty. 8 p.m., PBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I discovered my green thumb in the garden last summer, so this season I’m expanding my plant kingdom. On the hunt to find a last freeze date, I naturally found The Old Farmer’s Almanac website and promptly signed up for its Companion Newsletter. It now arrives daily in my inbox, with sunny bits of advice about growing vegetables and herbs, interesting stuff happening in the night skies, weather tidbits and advice for a life well-lived in the outdoors; almanac.com.