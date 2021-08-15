Choose from more than 300 tea varieties and participate in a Chinese tea ceremony at Yellow Mountain Tea House in Old Colorado City. While the tea is made in front of you, you’ll learn the best way to brew and steep tea. yellow-mountain-organic-tea.com — Carlotta Olson
Pikes Pick: Old Colorado City tea house offers perfect recipe for relaxation
Tags
Carlotta Olson
Editorial Assistant
Calendar Manager/Features Editorial Assistant
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Event Listings
- By Carlotta Olson carlotta.olson@gazette.com
-
- Comments
Choose from more than 300 tea varieties and participate in a Chinese tea ceremony at Yellow Mountain Tea House in Old Colorado City. While the tea is made in front of you, you’ll learn the best way to brew and steep tea. yellow-mountain-organic-tea.com — Carlotta Olson
Entertainment events to attend in and around Colorado Springs
Take a look at films opening this weekend.
Heading out of town? Here are some music, stage and art event around the state of Colorado.
- BY CARLOTTA OLSON The Gazette
- Updated
- Comments
Summer festivals, fairs, rodeos events around Colorado
Take a look at films opening this weekend.
Pikes Picks
Most Read
-
2 best friends bring bubble waffle trend to Colorado Springs
-
Massive entertainment complex brings 'adult playground' to Greenwood Village
-
Donkey Derby Days returns to Cripple Creek
-
7 weekend things to do around Colorado Springs and beyond: Cops and The Eagles, Wüffstock, donkey days, beer fest, car races
-
Arbitration decision reached between Colorado Springs Philharmonic, musicians