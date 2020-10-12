As All Hallows’ Eve approaches, I dig into the scary movies. Fathom Events is getting on board with a series of spooky flicks, including the classic “Psycho,” “The Shining” and National Theatre Live’s “Frankenstein” with Benedict Cumberbatch. Catch “Psycho” at 7 p.m. Monday at Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree Circle with IMAX and Regal Interquest Stadium 14; fathomevents.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: October means time for scary movies
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
