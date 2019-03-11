TV tonight
“John and Yoko: Above Us Only Sky” is a two-hour “Biography” special that recalls the making of John Lennon’s 1971 album “Imagine.” With never-before-seen footage of Lennon and Ono from their private archive, the film delves into the depth of the creative collaboration between the couple. 7 p.m., A&E
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Some days my only job is to make my belly happy, and I recently scored a winner: Trader Joe’s Indian Fare Yellow Tadka Dal. So much yum in my tum with its yellow lentils, tomatoes, green chile pepper, butter, curry, cumin seed and turmeric. Usually you only find a good dal at an Indian restaurant, but now you can pop by the market and pick up a $1.99 packet. Warm it in the microwave or immerse it in boiling water.