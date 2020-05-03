Bored with peanut butter? Then Nuttzo Mixed Nut & Seed Butter is for you. It’s a crunchy blend of almonds, cashews, Brazil nuts, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, flax seeds and hazelnuts. Sweet (without added sugar) and salty, it’s delicious on toast, added to smoothies or licked right off a spoon. Find it at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts and Amazon. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

