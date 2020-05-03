Bored with peanut butter? Then Nuttzo Mixed Nut & Seed Butter is for you. It’s a crunchy blend of almonds, cashews, Brazil nuts, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, flax seeds and hazelnuts. Sweet (without added sugar) and salty, it’s delicious on toast, added to smoothies or licked right off a spoon. Find it at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts and Amazon. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Nut and seed butter gone crazy good
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
14 hit movies filmed in Colorado Springs and around the state
-
Historic Colorado Springs restaurant set to start serving its famous fried chicken
-
What will dine-in service look like when it reopens in Colorado?
-
Colorado Renaissance Festival postpones summer opening
-
After years of anticipation, reopening date for Flying W Ranch in Colorado Springs pushed back