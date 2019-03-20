TV tonight “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists” takes viewers to a seemingly idyllic college town. Of course, someone snaps and kills someone, and a juicy mystery begins to unfold. 6 p.m., Freeform
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Here’s your chance to buy Rock Ledge Ranch, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and Red Rock Canyon Open Space. The Colorado Springs version of Monopoly has arrived: Colorado Springs-opoly. Buy all the properties you’ve always had your eye on, increase rent by collecting city blocks and trade them for keys to the city. Watch for obstructions on your journey: traffic jams, property taxes and parking fines, much like the tried and true version of the classic game. It’s on sale now at Walmart for $19.98; lateforthesky.com.