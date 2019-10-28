TV
Tonight
They’re ready to rumble on “The Voice” as the Knockout Rounds get under way. Pop icon Taylor Swift will serve as a Mega Mentor, whatever that means. 7 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Love, love Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Love, love those almost-human orangutans. And love, love art. And did you know some of those great apes are creative little artists? A wonderful opportunity during Peak Radar’s Arts Month would be for you and three others to win a painting session with an orangutan — and you’ll get to take the art home. Grab your brushes and enter to win by Thursday: facebook.com/PeakRadar/posts/10157235695588301