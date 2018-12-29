TV tonight
And you thought the touchy-feely TV movies were over after Christmas. Nope. In “A Midnight Kiss,” a party planner (Adelaide Kane) has only one week to put together a big New Year’s Eve bash. Yes, there’s pressure — but romance too. 6 p.m., Hallmark
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Still haven’t made reservations for New Year’s Eve? You’re in luck. Joseph’s Restaurant & Bar, 1606 S. Eighth St., offers an order-of-the-menu selection of festive dishes Monday. Details: 630-3631, josephsdining.com.