From 5 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, no vehicles will be allowed in Garden of the Gods Park, Colorado Springs, for "Motorless Morning."

Motorless Morning returns to Garden of the Gods Park, 1805 N. 30th St., from 5 a.m. to noon Sunday. Walkers, runners, climbers and bikers can experience the region’s signature park without car traffic. It’s always free and open to the public, but for these seven hours it’s not open to your vehicle. A shuttle will run from the main parking lot to the central garden. Hosted by Colorado Springs Park, Recreation & Cultural Services and Garden of the Gods. Info: goo.gl/CJ2xm7

