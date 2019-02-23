TV tonight
Jeffrey Wright headlines the TV film “O.G.” He plays a prison inmate in the final weeks of his 24-year sentence, but his impending release is upended when he takes new arrival Beecher (Theothus Carter), who is being courted by gang leadership, under his wing. 8 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Mardi Gras Brunch at the Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, brings a little of the “Big Easy” with a three-course menu for $28 (kids eat for $16) from 10:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday. Call 598-8667.