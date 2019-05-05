TV tonight
In “The Spanish Princess,” Charlotte Hope portrays Catherine of Aragon, the strong-willed young Princess of Spain, who has been promised the English throne since she was a child. During the first of eight episodes, she arrives in dreary England, where things don’t quite go as planned. 6 p.m., Starz
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Where’s the best pizza in Colorado Springs? At Leon Gessi, of course. This intimate Italian restaurant has been around since 1974 and consistently serves some of the highest-quality, New York-style pizza in the Pikes Peak region. Whatever you order, whether a sub, calzone, salad or wings, it’s sure to be delicious. I also enjoy the homey atmosphere with large windows, tables with subway maps and pictures supporting local sports teams. It’s my favorite Colorado Springs pizza parlor.